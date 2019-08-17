The Maria & Chad Show Interview LOCASH

August 17, 2019
The Maria and Chad Show
The Maria & Chad Show

Chris and Preston from LOCASH are ALWAYS a great interview!!! We appreciate them taking the time to talk to The Maria and Chad Show! They rocked their latest performance at Ak-Chin Pavilion! 

Tags: 
LoCash
Maria and Chad
Maria and Chad Show
Country Music
country radio
KMLE 1079
kmle country