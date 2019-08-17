The Maria & Chad Show Interview with Chris Janson
August 17, 2019
Categories:
Chris Janson is as so grounded and down to earth! Chris talks about what he wanted to be when he was a kid, his UFC aspirations, and the food that he's treating his crew to because he's in Arizona!
