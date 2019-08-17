The Maria & Chad Show Interview with Chris Janson

August 17, 2019
The Maria and Chad Show
The Maria & Chad Show
Categories: 
Interviews

Chris Janson is as so grounded and down to earth! Chris talks about what he wanted to be when he was a kid, his UFC aspirations, and the food that he's treating his crew to because he's in Arizona!

Tags: 
Chris Janson
Maria and Chad
Maria and Chad Show
kmle country
KMLE 1079
KMLE
phoenix
arizona
AZ
country radio
Country Music