The Maria & Chad Show Interview BK from Florida Georgia Line

YOU can be apart of their new music video blessings if you're at tonight's concert

September 19, 2019
We are SO EXCITED that Florida Georgia Line is in town tonight! Brian Kelley from FGL was kind enough to wake up SUPER early to talk to us! KMLE Country played their new song Blessings that they are shooting a music video for here in the Valley tonight! If you are at the show you could be in it! We play a game, talk about life, and find out if something said on the internet about BK on is true! It's on today's episode of The Maria and Chad Show Podcast. Give it a listen and thanks for being apart of KMLE NATION!

<iframe src="https://kmle1079.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://omny.fm/shows/kmlefm-on-demand/the-maria-and-chad-show-interview-bk-from-florida/embed">https://omny.fm/shows/kmlefm-on-demand/the-maria-and-chad-show-interview..." width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="The Maria and Chad Show Interview BK from Florida Georgia Line"></iframe>

 

