Maria and Chad's Slow and Tell 9/20

September 20, 2019
The Maria and Chad Show
The Maria & Chad Show
Categories: 
Interview

Sometimes there's just too many people with the first name J in one room. That is the random funny clip we chose on this week's episode of Maria and Chad's Slow and Tell!

Tags: 
Maria and Chad
Maria and Chad Show
kmle country
Slow and Tell