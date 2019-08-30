Maria and Chad's Slow and Tell 8/30
slow slurred speech = funny speech
August 30, 2019
Categories:
Happy Labor Day Weekend! This week's episode of Maria and Chad's Slow and Tell they talk about putting weird stuff in their mouth instead of straws.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Sep
Maren Morris Mesa Ampitheatre
19 Sep
Florida Georgia Line Ak-Chin Pavilion
23 Sep
KMLE Presents: An Evening with Brad Paisley September 23, 2019 The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
30 Sep
WWe Raw Talking Stick Resort Arena
04 Oct
Billy Currington at the Arizona State Fair! Veterans Memorial Coliseum