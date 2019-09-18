Maria and Chad's 5 Things To Ask Your Kids

This is helpful for BOTH adults and kids

September 18, 2019
The Maria and Chad Show
The Maria & Chad Show
Interview

In a world of one word answers between parents and kids, there's got to be better ways to communicate. Chad has been trying something different lately with his daughter Georgia. He asks her what made you smile today? Turns out there's lots more of good ideas thanks to KMLE Nation who called in to the Maria and Chad Show. If you have kids this is a must listen. So much great advice in one Podcast! 

