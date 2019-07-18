Maria And Chad Show Producer JP Auditions For The Phoenix Suns Dancers

Ever want to be a Suns Dancer?!! Saturday July 20th is your chance to do just that. To “demonstrate” what the Suns Dancers are looking for, JP of the Maria and Chad Show did a try out. He incorporates all 3 things: Step 1) Be confident. Step 2) Give it your all. Step 3) Have fun with the whole experience.

How did JP do? Watch the video and find out! All the tryout info is at: https://www.nba.com/suns/suns-dancer-auditions-and-prep-classes