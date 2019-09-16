The Maria and Chad Show Interview William Shuttleworth

Meet William Shuttleworth. He's a A 71-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran. Also, he's a special guy with a big heart! He walked across the entire country in 109 days to raise awareness for Veterans in need. He's beyond amazing! He's accomplished some major things in his lifetime and he says, "he's not done yet." William's website is https://vetsdontforgetvets.com/ to learn more. We asked William where he slept on his journey... and how hard was it walking in the Arizona heat? Listen to The Maria and Chad Show Podcast! It's a great one!