The Maria and Chad Show Interview Maren Morris

September 12, 2019
The Maria and Chad Show
The Maria & Chad Show
Categories: 
Interview

Why does Maren's husband have more shoes than her? What country superstar calls her Marvin? And if she auditioning for The Voice, which artist would she cover?

Tags: 
Maria and Chad
Maria and Chad Show
KMLE Country 1079
country
Country Music
phoenix
arizona
maren morris
Girl
interview