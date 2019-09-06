Larry Fitzgerald Shows Off His Great Hands
The Maria and Chad Show want to know if Larry is great with his hands off the field too!
September 6, 2019
Larry Fitzgerald catches EVERYTHING! He's amazing with his hands on the field. But The Maria and Chad Show want to know if he is great with his hands off the field too! Larry was a great sport! We blind folded him and asked him to use his hands to guess what he is touching. How good did he do? Good luck on Sunday Larry! We are rooting for you and your teammates! You guys got this!