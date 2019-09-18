JP Reviews School Lunch From Hearn Academy

Oh my gosh! The staff and students at Hearn Academy are the nicest! They had Producer JP from The Maria and Chad Show out to review their school lunch. They even set a table for him and gave him a menu. How cute right? BUT how would JP's review be as a food critique? Give it a listen and see if school lunch in North Phoenix is as good as we remember!

Thank you to Dr. Gaye Leo, Kathy and the rest of her staff for making us feel so welcomed!