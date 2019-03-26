Garth Brooks Soundcheck Party
Maria and Chad talked with Michelle
March 26, 2019
Maria and Chad talked with Michelle, our soundcheck winner, about her experience at the Garth pre-party and concert.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Mar
Morgan Wallen The Van Buren
30 Mar
Kawasaki Remote at Ridenow Peoria Ridenow Peoria
30 Mar
Paw Patrol LIVE Comerica Theatre
31 Mar
Compassion with Fashion Fundraiser and Luncheon JW MARRIOTT CAMELBACK INN
05 Apr
St. Jude Presents: A Night in the Crimson Tide The Clayton House