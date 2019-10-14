Creepy Clown Scares Woman on Live TV
October 14, 2019
Good Morning Arizona meteorologist April Warnecke thought she was delivering her usual 7 day forecast. Turns out the creepy clown from Hurts Donut Company in Tempe had other plans.
