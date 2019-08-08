Chad Makes Us Guess 8/8

Is Your Guess In The Top 10?!!

August 8, 2019
The Maria and Chad Show
The Maria & Chad Show

What was your FAVORITE memory about high school? That's the topic on this week's episode of "Chad Makes Us Guess!" Listen to the audio and see if your guess is in the Top 10! 

Tags: 
Maria and Chad
Maria and Chad Show
Chad Makes Us Guess
KMLE
KMLE1079
country
country radio
Fun and Games