Luke Bryan's Recently Adopted Dog Has Died

By Pepper

Poochie, the 18-year-old Aussie mix Luke Bryan and his family recently rescued, has passed away.

"My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away" wrote Luke's wife Caroline on social media. "He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept!"

She went on to thank Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue (from which Poochie was adopted), and others including Abby Smyers, the wife of Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, who is a fierce advocate for animal rescue and adoption. She included the quote, "If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.”

The rescue had expected Poochie to be a "forever hospice foster," until the Bryans stepped in. Poochie was surrended to the facility when a family member became allergic.