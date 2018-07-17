Luke Bryan Celebrates His Birthday by Honoring the Memory of His Niece

Happy Birthday to Luke Bryan! Today (July 17), he turns 42.

To celebrate his birthday, Bryan is honoring the memory of his niece, Brett and asking for your support of The Brett Boyer Foundation through a birthday fundraiser on Facebook.

On the fundraising page, Luke wrote:

"Our niece Brett lived an inspiring & beautiful 7 months of life with both Down Syndrome & a congenital heart defect. In her loving memory, we helped create The Brett Boyer Foundation to raise awareness, fund research, & spread love to the amazing Down Syndrome & Congenital Heart warriors. For my 42nd birthday, I invite you to join us in celebrating & supporting them by donating here."

