© SIPA USA

LOOK: Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis’ First Day At The Beach

By: Scott T. Sterling

March 27, 2018

Life’s a beach for Jason Aldean and his family.

The country star and his wife Brittany packed up baby Memphis for a fun day down the shore in Florida this week. The couple has shared photos from the family vacation on social media.

“My man’s first day at the beach with mom, dad and his sisters. He had a blast!,” Aldean posted on Instagram with a series of family photos from their day at the beach.

Baby Memphis is clearly the star of the show, rocking a sweet pair of sunglasses in a photo with daddy.

Wife Brittany also shared an adorable shot of Memphis on the beach, chilling in his shades, feet in the sand.

See the photos below, and start daydreaming about that last-minute trip somewhere warm.

My man’s first day at the beach with mom, dad and his sisters. he had a blast! ----⛱----------

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

--

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

Tags: 
jason aldean

