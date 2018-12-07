What's Your Favorite Country Holiday Album?
It's that time of year where you turn to your favorite country stars to spread some holiday cheer. Which new or past holiday album of the genre is your favorite?
Well, you can check out 5 Christmas albums that have stood out to us this year. Whether you like original tracks or new renditions with a touch a twang, there's something for everyone on our list.
Vote for your album of choice after listening to the select tracks below.
Glow Deluxe - Brett Eldredge
A Very Kacey Christmas - Kacey Musgraves
It's The Holiday Season - Martina McBride
An Aaron Watson Family Christmas - Aaron Watson
It Must Be Christmas - Chris Young
