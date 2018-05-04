WATCH: Sugarland Gives "Bigger" TV Debut on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Now that Sugarland is back and "Bigger" than ever, the country duo stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week to perform some new music.

Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles hit the outdoor stage giving a performance of "Bigger" and "Still The Same" for Jimmy Kimmel's audience.

Sugarland will unveil their sixth studio album, Bigger, on June 8. It is the country act's first project together since the release of their Incredible Machine record in 2010.

Sugarland's Still The Same 2018 Tour kicks off May 25 with special guests Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen,Frankie Ballard, and Lindsay Ell on select dates.