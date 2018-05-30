WATCH: Sam Hunt Introduces New Song, "Nothing Lasts Forever"

Sam Hunt was the headlining act during the fifth annual Firestone Legends Day concert prior to the Indianapolis 500. It was the country singer's first time at the race which took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 26.

Not only did Hunt perform his new single, "Downtown's Dead," for the first time live, he also introduced a new track, "Nothing Lasts Forever." The 33-year-old revealed to the crowd that the new song would be released in the next couple of weeks.

“The race is the draw, but when you have people together in a good mood for a common cause and you can come in and provide entertainment during the down time, it’s like you’re already ahead when you start playing,” says Sam.

"Downtown's Dead" and "Nothing Lasts Forever" will both be featured on Hunt's forthcoming album. It follows the release of his record-breaking 2017 track, "Body Like A Back Road."

Sam Hunt is currently out on the road as a supporting on Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country XL Tour.