WATCH: Russell Dickerson Performs “Blue Tacoma” and More on 'GMA'

Russell Dickerson made an appearance on Good Morning America April 6 to perform his new single, "Blue Tacoma." The rising country star co-wrote his latest release which is featured on his 2017 debut album, Yours.

Dickerson has become one of the most beloved artists of the genre with his captivating energy and voice. After introducing himself to America, the singer-songwriter gave an extra special live performance of "Every Little Thing."

"Blue Tacoma" follows the 30-year-old's title track, "Yours," which was just announced as certified-platinum. Dickerson was surprised on set in New York City earlier today with a plaque to celebrate the exciting news.