WATCH: Mitchell Tenpenny Talks Perspective of “Drunk Me” & More

Mitchell Tenpenny would describe "Drunk Me" as a lot of.. FUN. Literally.

The rising country singer's debut single is featured on his newly released self-titled EP. In our exclusive interview below, Tenpenny tells us how he feels after finally releasing his music out into the world and more.

Sure, you may have thought by looking at the title, "Drunk Me," was just another track about drinking. However, you’re incorrect. Tenpenny's latest release was written as a heartbreak song.

“I wanted a different twist on it. Something that I’ve personally dealt with,” Tenpenny said.

Tenpenny co-wrote "Drunk Me" alongside Jordan M. Schmidt and Justin Wilson. The track marks the best add week total for a country debut single in two years.

You can find Mitchell Tenpenny's EP and first single HERE.