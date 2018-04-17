WATCH: Midland, Brett Eldredge, and Others Give Their Best Chris Stapleton Impression

Chris Stapleton took home the award for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards. It was announced during the ceremony that the country superstar had also welcomed twin boys over the weekend with his wife Morgane.

To celebrate, Midland, LoCash and Runaway June gathered some of your favorite country artists backstage to give their very best impression of the "Millionaire" singer.

Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, and more gave us quite the laugh as they were assigned a certain topic by ours hosts.

In our exclusive interview above, you'll see just about everything. Cole Swindell puts on a beard, Kelsea Ballerini grabs a pirate hook, and some even belt out their favorite Stapleton tune.