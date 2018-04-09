WATCH: Maren Morris Delivers "Rich" New Music Video

Maren Morris is taking fans to the wild west in her "Rich" new music video.The country star filmed the project for her latest single in Tucson, Arizona.

The video was directed by TK McKamey and features a came by her husband, Ryan Hurd. Members of Morris' management team, band, and crew were also put in the spotlight.

"Rich" was co-written by Morris alongside Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz. The track is featured on her 2016 debut album, Hero, and follows the No. 1 hit, "I Could Use A Love Song."

Maren Morris will perform at the 2018 ACM Awards April 15 and is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.