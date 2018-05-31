WATCH: Luke Combs Answers Our Fast 5 Questions

Have you ever wondered what some of Luke Combs' favorite things are? Well, you're in luck because the country star answered our fast 5 burning questions in the exclusive interview below.

Although it was tough for him to pick his favorite cereal, Combs had no hesitation when it came to sharing his least favorite football team and beer of choice.

The "One Number Away" singer even revealed what his favorite video game is. Anyone else collect those famous Nintendo 64 cartridges?

Combs' deluxe version of his debut album, This One's For You Too, drops June 1. The project features five brand new tracks, including "Houston, We Got A Problem," "Must've Never Met You," "Beautiful Crazy, "A Long Way," and "She Got the Best of Me."

Luke Combs will join Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon tour as a supporting act this summer.