WATCH: Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' & Dinner With Lionel Richie

Did Luke Bryan take his American Idol gig just to hang out with Lionel Richie?

The country superstar made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 7 to discuss his experience on the show so far. Oh yeah, Bryan may have also invited himself to dinner at Papa Lionel's house with Katy Perry.

Jimmy Kimmel had the "What Makes You Country" singer share details on everything from Richie's ceilings to the art work hanging on his walls. "It's like a museum," Bryan shared.

We sat down with Bryan ahead of the CMA Awards last year to discuss his first encounter with Richie and more. It was everything he prayed and hoped it would be.

Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour kicks off later this month with special guests Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, and Carly Pearce.