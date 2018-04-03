WATCH: Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Jake Owen Play Topgolf

Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Jake Owen are featured in the latest episode of Topgolf's The Hook. The country star's partnered up in Nashville to play a round of Topgolf together and they were definitely up for the challenge.

The "Heart Break" singer's brother, John Kelley, competed against Owen as well. The game was a charitable effort while the losing player had to make a donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"Everyone thinks I got no game, but they don't realize that Hillary has had twins and all I've done is play golf in this time while Jake is making new records and making money. That's all I've done," Kelley joked.

It was Team Charles against Team Jake for the 2018 Children's Cup with 200 country fans in the room. All proceeds from the event were donated to Vanderbilt.

Watch below to find out who won the Topgolf trophy.