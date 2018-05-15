WATCH: Kris Kristofferson Performs "Why Me" Live in Nashville

Kris Kristofferson took the stage at Nashville's Basement East May 14 for one unforgettable evening. The country legend was joined by Ben Haggard with The Strangers Monday night during the sold out show.

Kristofferson gave a live performance of his 1972 hit, "Why Me," alongside his daughter Casey Kristofferson and Margo Price. According to Rolling Stone, the track has been recorded by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Elvis Presley, and more over the years.

This wasn't the first time Kristofferson and Price hit the stage together. Rolling Stone reports that the country singer's delivered a performance of "Me & Bobby McGee" in 2016 at the Newport Folk Festival.

Earlier in the night, Haggard and his band performed several of Kristofferson's biggest hits for the Music City audience as well.

Kris Kristofferson will return to Basement East for two more scheduled sold-out shows this week.