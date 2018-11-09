Kelsea Ballerini has released the music video for her latest single, "Miss Me More." The country singer has brought the fan-favorite track to life while taking her comeback to the boxing ring.

Related: Morgan Evans Opens up on Marriage With Kelsea Ballerini

The 25-year-old's "Miss Me More" was penned by David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin. Ballerini gets her own beat back literally in the visual below and all while delivering a very important message to her fans.

"The Miss Me More music video is OUT. I'm really, really proud of this one and I hope it makes you remember that YOU are always worth fighting for. Thank you @shanedrake for bringing my vision to life," Ballerini shared to Instagram.

Watch Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More" music video below.