Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform "I Hate Love Songs" on 'Late Night Seth'

Kelsea Ballerini performed live from New York City on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night (Aug. 1). The country singer delivered a soothing performance of her latest single, "I Hate Love Songs," for Seth Meyers' audience.

Ballerini's "I Hate Love Songs" is the second single to be released from her sophomore more record following "Legends." The 24-year-old's Unapologetically album dropped in November of 2017.

"they say I got the right one so now I should write one / bud I'd rather just show you tonight / cause I hate love songs / yeah, I really do"

Kelsea Ballerini is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Keith Urban's Graffiti U World Tour. Watch the singer-songwriter perform "I Hate Love Songs" below.