WATCH: Keith Urban Performs "Never Comin Down" on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

May 9, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Rick Kern/Getty Images

We are "Never Comin Down" from Keith Urban's most recent performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The country superstar stopped by to chat with Seth Meyers, and of course perform one of his new tracks. 

"Never Comin Down" is featured on Urban's latest record, Graffiti U, which marks his tenth studio album. Since November, he has released three singles including "Female," "Parallel Line," and "Coming Home."

The newly released song, "Never Comin Down," is one of the more upbeat sounding tracks featured on the project. Urban gave a feel good performance in New York City which is just a sample of what he'll bring out on the road this summer.

Keith Urban will embark on his Graffiti U World Tour in July with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tags: 
Keith Urban
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Graffiti U

Recent Podcast Audio
Brett Eldredge Interview and Beat Nina - The Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Mark Wystrach from Midland Interview - The Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay - Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Brett Eldredge Interview - The Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Scotty McCreery Interview - The Breakfast Buzz W/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Devin Dawson Interview - The Breakfast Buzz W/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
View More Episodes