WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Gives 'Golden Hour' Performance on 'SNL'

Kacey Musgraves gave her Saturday Night Live debut on May 12 and her performance was nothing short of a Golden Hour. The country star performed two new tracks including "High Horse" and "Slow Burn."

Musgraves and Chris Stapleton are the only two country artists to be featured as a musical guest this season. Comedian Amy Schumer hosted the episode.

In honor of Mother's Day, the 29-year-old also shared a clip of her song "Mother" to the audience. "MOTHER: The shortest song on the album yet definitely one of the most meaningful," Musgraves shared to Instagram.

Musgraves will hit the road this summer as a supporting act for Harry Styles' 2018 tour and will embark on her very own headlining Oh, What A World: Tour in the fall.

Watch Kacey Musgraves perform on 'SNL' below.