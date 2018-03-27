Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

WATCH: Jordan Davis Performs "Singles You Up" on TODAY

March 27, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Jordan Davis made an appearance live on TODAY March 27 to perform his smash hit, "Singles You Up." The rising country star's debut single is featured on his newly released album, Home State.

The Louisiana native gave Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb's audience a superb performance while singing his certified-gold track.

Davis co-wrote "Singles You Up" and first introduced it to his fans last summer. The lyrics stemmed from congratulating his friend on a recent engagement while reminiscing about old memories. 

Jordan Davis is currently headlining his White Wine and Whiskey Tour and is set to hit the road this summer with Jake Owen.

Watch below!

