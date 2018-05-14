WATCH: Jillian Jacqueline & Steve Moakler Cover Midland's "Drinkin' Problem"

Jillian Jacqueline and Steve Moakler have unveiled a cover of Midland's "Drinkin' Problem." The performance took place backstage at The Ryman Auditorium.

The two country stars posted the video to Instagram ahead of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) Nashville Awards.

Midland won Song of the Year during the AIMP awards May 7. The track was co-written by band members Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, and Mark Wystrach, alongside Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne.

Jacqueline and Moakler also performed live during the show as well. The pair sounded nothing short of amazing during their dressing room rehearsal.

Watch below!