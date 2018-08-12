Watch Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany's Gender Reveal Video

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting a baby GIRL. The country superstar shared the gender reveal video below earlier today (August 12).

Related: Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Expecting Baby No. 2

The new bundle of joy will be the couple's second child together and Aldean's fourth. It was a surprise announcement for the 41-year-old's daughters, Keeley and Kendyl.

According to People, Brittany "chose to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) again after welcoming the couple's son Memphis in December 2017." Aldean told the magazine that he knew they "wanted to have two kids."

The exciting baby news comes the day after Jason Aldean performed for a sold-out crowd at New York City's Madison Square Garden. His 2018 High Noon Neon Tour runs through September with special guests Luke Comes and Lauren Alaina.