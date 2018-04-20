WATCH: Jake Owen's "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" Music Video Revisits 1982

Jake Owen is taking us back to August of 1982. The country star has unveiled an unforgettable new music video for "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)."

Owen's latest track is based on John Mellencamp's iconic "Jack & Diane." The singer-songwriter pays homage to the 1982 classic with his own country twist.

The video showcases a small town high school romance starring Jake Etheridge and Mackenzie Porter. "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" marks Owen's first release with Big Loud Records and follows his 2016 album, American Love.

Jake Owen will hit the road this summer for his 2018 'Life's Whatcha Make It Tour' with special guests Chris Janson and Jordan Davis.