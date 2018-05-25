WATCH: Eli Young Band Debut New Song, "Love Ain't"

The Eli Young Band has unveiled a new track and music video in support of the Wounded Warrior Project. The country group's latest release, "Love Ain't," tells the real-life story of military veteran Taylor Morris and his wife Danielle.

Morris' tragedy in Afghanistan led him to become a quadruple amputee. "Love Ain't" always easy, however, the video reflects the couple's powerful journey and the struggles they've had to deal with.

“We first learned about Taylor and Danielle a couple of years ago, and there is no doubt their story speaks to what love is,” recounts Eli. “When thinking about their story and the deeper meaning in this song – how important love is and to know what love ain’t – we knew the video should reflect that. James, Chris, Jon and I all have family members who are part of the military so we know there are more couples struggling every day and how quickly lives are changed.”

"Love Ain't" follows the Eli Young Band's 2017 album, Fingerprints, which features their summer-themed song, "Saltwater Gospel." The track officially impacts country radio June 25 while the group will be on tour throughout the summer.

Watch the Eli Young Band's "Love Ain't" video below.