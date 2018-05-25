WATCH: Darius Rucker Performs "Only Wanna Thank the Troops" Parody With Jimmy Fallon

Darius Rucker made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon May 24. The country star paid tribute to our Armed Forces with a Hootie & the Blowfish parody.

Rucker joined Jimmy Fallon on stage to perform "Only Wanna Thank the Troops." The audience was filled with members of the military visiting New York City for Fleet Week.

Rucker also performed his latest single, "For The First Time," for the live audience as well. The track is featured on the 52-year-old's seventh studio album, When Was the Last Time, and follows his No. 1 single, "If I Told You."

The country singer co-wrote "For The First Time" with Derek George and Travis Hill. Rucker has given fans a deep and personal song with a classic country feel.