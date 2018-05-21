WATCH: Danielle Bradbery Unveils "Worth It" Music Video

Danielle Bradbery has unveiled the music video for her track, "Worth It." The country star's latest single is featured on her sophomore album, I Don't Believe We've Met.

“This song was one of my favorite tracks on the album from the start, but it’s really taken on a life of its own since we released it,” said Bradbery. “It’s been so great to hear my fans’ stories about how they identify with the message and I’m so proud of this visual element we created to continue telling the story.”

The singer-songwriter's emotional new video was directed by Shaun Silva and was filmed at the Country Music Hall of Fame. "Worth It" was co-written by Bradbery alongside Jeff Pardo and Molly Reed.

’Cause I’m worth it / You’re crazy, baby, if you think that I don’t know it / I ain’t afraid to walk away / If you can’t see it, believe it / And give me the love I’m deserving / ‘Cause I know I’m worth it.”

Bradbery's starts off the video by sharing details on why she wrote "Worth It" and more. While she continues to spread a very powerful message, the 21-year-old revealed she feels beyond humbled to know the lyrics are helping her connect with her fans.

Danielle Bradbery also recently partnered with a Nashville lifestyle brand to release The 'Worth It' Collection. The products include a ring, necklace, bracelet, and a unisex leather wallet.