Rick Diamond/Getty Images

WATCH: Chris Young Performs "El Paso" with Comedian Bill Murray

May 1, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Chris Young made his way down to St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend to attend the 2018 Murray Bros. Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament.

The country star hit the stage with Bill Murray himself during the two-day event. Young and the comedian performed a cover of Marty Robbins' "El Paso."

"I can confirm... Bill Murray may be one of the coolest and nicest people I've ever met," Young shared to Twitter.

According to the Murray Bros. Caddyshack website, each spring they partner with various charities in order "to better the lives in communities across the country."

Participants throughout the weekend attend parties, enjoy live entertainment, eat great food, and of course play golf. The funds are then put towards medical services, educational programs, lifesaving equipment, and more.

Enjoyed last night way too much! Cheers!

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

