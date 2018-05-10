WATCH: Chris Stapleton Joins Justin Timberlake on Stage for Nashville Concert

Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour made a stop in Nashville May 9. The pop star brought out special guest Chris Stapleton during his performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Music City.

Stapleton surprised the crowd by performing "Say Something" with Timberlake. The track is their most recent collaboration and is featured on Timberlake's fifth studio album, Man of the Woods.

The pair of course couldn't escape the crowd without performing their now famous duet, "Tennessee Whiskey." Stapleton's No. 1 song was released in 2015 on his debut record, Traveller.

Stapleton and Timberlake have appeared on stage together for the CMA Awards, Pilgrimage Festival, The BRIT Awards, and more.