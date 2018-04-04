WATCH: Chris Janson Celebrates "Fix a Drink" Going No. 1 + More from Music City

We are taking you outside the Nashouse this month as we give you an update live from Music City.

Chris Janson is the newest member to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. The country singer had Garth Brooks and his family by his side during the ceremony March 20 in Nashville.

Janson released his sophomore record, Everybody, in September of 2017. Since then, he has garnered another No. 1 track with the lead single, "Fix A Drink."

“It’s my second No. 1, so I think it speaks volume for the song and for the writers as well. I love it, it’s become a staple in the set now,” Janson said.

In other news, the 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. Ricky Skaggs was selected for the Modern Era category and will be featured in the next episode of Nashouse.