WATCH: Carrie Underwood Returns to 'American Idol' Stage With "Cry Pretty"

Carrie Underwood returned to American Idol May 13 to mentor the top 5 remaining contestants. The country superstar also performed her brand new single, "Cry Pretty."

"Cry Pretty" was introduced as the lead single and title track to Underwood's upcoming album. Cry Pretty is due out September 14 and marks her first album with Capitol Records Nashville.

The American Idol episode was dedicated to Underwood as Michael J. Woodard, Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, and Maddie Poppe each performed on of her major hits.

As a group, the top 5 performed "See You Again" with the season 4 winner. The track is featured on Underwood's 2012 album, Blown Away.

Watch Carrie Underwood's American Idol performances below.