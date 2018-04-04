WATCH: Carly Pearce Unveils "Every Little Thing" About Tour With Blake Shelton & More

Carly Pearce recently wrapped up Blake Shelton's Country Music Freaks Tour as the supporting act. The rising country star is now unveiling why she avoided The Voice coach during the first weeks of being out on the road with him and more.

For someone who is both an artist and such a big fan of the genre, it was a dream come true for Pearce. Reality set in for the "Every Little Thing" singer when Shelton approached her one day in catering.

The 27-year-old released her debut album, Every Little Thing, in October 2017. Pearce's title track, written about her broken heart, garnered her first-ever No. 1 single which she will forever cherish.

Throughout the video above, Pearce reveals how her music has changed her life as well as what makes her a true country music freak.

Carly Pearce is nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.