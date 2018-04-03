© SIPA USA

WATCH: Ashley McBryde Brings Us To "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" on 'Kimmel'

April 3, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Ashley McBryde hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! April 2 to perform her latest single, "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega." The track is featured on the country singer-songwriter's debut album, Girl Going Nowhere.

“This song is about sticking it out even on the worst days. You never know when the love of your life might just walk in," McBryde said.

McBryde's new record showcases eleven new authentic songs which finally place her into the spotlight. After spending 11 years in Nashville, the 34-year-old believes her lyrics are something people need to hear right now.

Ashley McBryde is currently a supporting act on Luke Combs' Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour.

Watch below!

