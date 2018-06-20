Tim Mcgraw & Faith Hill Talk Secrets Behind 21-Year Marriage

June 20, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated 21 years of marriage last November and now they're sharing how they make their love last. The country superstar's are featured as People's July cover story which celebrates the 100 reasons to love America.

The genre's power couple revealed to the magazine that they credit alone time, date nights, and prayer. McGraw and Hill first met in 1996 while working to thrive in the music industry and since have experienced many changes together.

"It's such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special," McGraw stated to People.

The singer-songwriter's unveiled that the most important thing that has stayed the same throughout their relationship is their dedication to one another. McGraw and Hill open up all about their long lasting love and more in the new issue of the magazine on stands Friday.

The country power couple are currently out on the road for their 2018 Soul 2 Soul World Tour. It follows the release of McGraw and Hill's first-ever duet album, The Rest of Our Life.

Watch below as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sit down with us for a game of relationship rapid-fire.

