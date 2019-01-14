Tim McGraw Delivers Sentimental "Thought About You" Lyric Video

Tim McGraw has delivered a very sentimental lyric video for his track, "Thought About You." The country superstar's new visual accompanies his latest release while featuring a series of photographs.

The song was first introduced to the genre back in October and is now coming to life with a clip directed by JP Robinson. McGraw's new nostalgic tune was co-written by Lee Thomas Miler, Brad Warren, and Brett Warren.

"The cool thing about Thought About You is that it brings something, or someone, different to mind for everyone who hears it. It might be a loved one you saw yesterday, an old friend you haven't spoken to in years or someone you know you'll never see again," McGraw shared to Instagram.

The 51-year-old's "Thought About You" marks the first of new solo music since 2015 along with "Neon Church." Although it has yet to be officially announced, both tracks are set to be included on the country crooner's forthcoming album.

