Thomas Rhett Announces "Sixteen" as Next Single

Thomas Rhett has announced "Sixteen" as his next single. The country superstar's latest release is featured on his 2017 platinum-certified album, Life Changes.

The 28-year-old co-wrote "Sixteen" along with Sean Douglas and Joe Spargur. It follows Rhett's previously released No.1 tracks including "Craving You," "Marry Me," "Unforgettable," and "Life Changes."

“When you’re a kid, you can’t wait to grow up and reach that next milestone,” Rhett said. “But as you get older, you look back and think about how much fun you had at 16, 18 or 21. This song is a reminder to live in the moment and just soak up where you’re at in life."

"What I wouldn't give to be sixteen / wild and free / cruisin' up and down Main in my F-150 / roll the windows down / bass too loud from this burnt CD / I'll be right where I wanna be when I'm Sixteen."

Thomas Rhett is currently out on the road for his Life Changes Tour with special guests Brett Young and Midland.

Listen to Thomas Rhett's "Sixteen" below.