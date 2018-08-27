Seth Ennis Releases "Call Your Mama" Feat. Little Big Town

Seth Ennis wants you to "Call Your Mama." The rising country act released his highly-anticipated new single on Friday (August 24) featuring Little Big Town.

Ennis' latest track follows his 2017 Mabelle EP and stemmed from a series of text messages he received from his mother. The moving lyrics were co-written by the 25-year-old along with Michael Hardy.

“A couple weeks after I wrote it, I was in the U.K. opening for Little Big Town,” said Ennis. “My mom ended up coming overseas and surprising me at a show. So I decided to play the song, for the first time, and surprise her. Karen and Kimberly were listening backstage and the second I walked off stage they said that I had to play that song in my set for the rest of the tour. The response on the road was so amazing and special that I knew I had to cut the song and put it out.”

The singer-songwriter has inspired fans to share their personal stories with him via social media. Ennis' new collaboration with Little Big Town proves how powerful music truly can be.

“I 100% believe music can bring healing and move people in a way that nothing else can,” said Ennis. “I already see a movement happening with this song and that is so much bigger than me, and I’m just humbled to be a small part of it.”

Listen to Seth Ennis' "Call Your Mama" featuring Little Big Town below.