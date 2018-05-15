Sam Hunt to Drop New Single, "Downtown's Dead"

Sam Hunt is BACK! The country superstar has announced he will release his brand new single, "Downtown's Dead," tomorrow (May 16).

Hunt's new track follows his No. 1 hit, "Body Like A Back Road," which was released in February of 2017. Both songs will be featured on the 33-year-old's forthcoming sophomore album.

After completely wiping his Instagram account, Hunt shared the images below with his fans teasing his new project.

Sam Hunt is nominated for the BBMA Chart Achievement Award, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Selling Song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards May 19.

